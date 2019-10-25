Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,780 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Meredith by 87.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after purchasing an additional 245,399 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Meredith by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 86,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meredith in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Meredith in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Meredith by 190.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $785.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.63 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Harty purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.02 per share, with a total value of $420,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,854.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.45 per share, with a total value of $46,812.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDP. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Meredith from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price objective on Meredith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on Meredith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.