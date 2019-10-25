Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average of $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.84. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $91.92.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 39.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $264,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,279.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $185,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,376 shares of company stock valued at $467,317 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

