Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,060,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after buying an additional 92,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 717,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

CTB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

CTB stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

