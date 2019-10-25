Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 843 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $110.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average is $105.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

