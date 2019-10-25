Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,496 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 247.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of UGI by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 35,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on UGI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE:UGI opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $59.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

