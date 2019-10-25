Foster & Motley Inc. Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.28.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $203.06 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.90 and its 200-day moving average is $187.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.