Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,093 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3,639.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,418,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,733,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,906,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,624,000 after acquiring an additional 990,959 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,258,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,387,000 after acquiring an additional 657,795 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,982,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,061,000 after acquiring an additional 392,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.55. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

