Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOSL. ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 443,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,534. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $986,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 432,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,436.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $343,392.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,990.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 153,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,992. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 523.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,551 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

