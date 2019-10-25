Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of 6-10% (Approx $377-391 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.19 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on FWRD. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

FWRD traded up $4.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.24. The stock had a trading volume of 300,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,692. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.54. Forward Air has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $300,182.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

