Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces Earnings Results

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Forward Air updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-0.94 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.24. 300,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $300,182.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

