Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Earnings Results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Fortive updated its Q4 guidance to $0.96-1.01 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.42-3.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,871,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fortive has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

