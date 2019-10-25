Forterra (LON:FORT) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FORT. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Forterra from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Forterra to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Forterra alerts:

FORT stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 267 ($3.49). The stock had a trading volume of 604,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 286.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Forterra’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.