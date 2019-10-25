Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%.

Forrester Research stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. 43,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,898. Forrester Research has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $650.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37.

FORR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forrester Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, Director Neil Bradford bought 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

