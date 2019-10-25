FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes $660,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 81.9% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $268.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.30. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.11 and a fifty-two week high of $292.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.17, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $5,245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,442 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.29.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

