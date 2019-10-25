FormulaFolio Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 912,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 40,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

