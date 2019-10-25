FormulaFolio Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PEP opened at $137.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $105.03 and a one year high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.