FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $259.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.41 and a 200-day moving average of $269.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.07.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

