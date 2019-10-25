FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $838,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.11.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $186.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $531.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,082,816.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,232,038 shares of company stock valued at $779,822,243. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

