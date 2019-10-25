Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FOMX opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,115.11% and a negative return on equity of 75.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ilan Hadar sold 9,420 shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. grace capital increased its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 62,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 87,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

