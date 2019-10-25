Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fluent and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 451,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,610. Fluent has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Fluent had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Fluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluent news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Matthew Conlin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,325,229 shares in the company, valued at $15,176,902.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 150,500 shares of company stock valued at $453,220 over the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluent by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 968,785 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fluent by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 524,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fluent by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 509,124 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 1,097.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 389,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

