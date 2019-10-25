Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.57. 433,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,379. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 733,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 70,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

