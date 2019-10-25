FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) Trading Up 0.3%

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD)’s stock price were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBSD. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 241,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 17,624 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter.

