Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 393 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,207,000 after buying an additional 425,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,829,000 after buying an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,899,000 after buying an additional 233,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,041,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,053,000 after buying an additional 202,312 shares during the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Match Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Match Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

MTCH opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 166.69%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $2,010,212.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,565.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $596,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,607.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

