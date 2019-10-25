Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 226 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 19.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 22.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,045,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,249,000 after acquiring an additional 153,726 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth about $2,780,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 18.7% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 31,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.