Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 266.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,077,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,045,000 after buying an additional 1,448,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,033,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,519,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,156,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter.

IAU stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

