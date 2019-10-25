Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0296 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

