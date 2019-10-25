Fis Group Inc. Sells 3,759 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Fis Group Inc. reduced its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Fis Group Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $2,155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.39.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESLT shares. BidaskClub cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

