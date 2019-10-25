Fis Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Fis Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Fis Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fis Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THD. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 500.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 43,221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $88.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1 year low of $80.99 and a 1 year high of $96.63.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.