FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.74

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.74 and traded as high as $133.89. FirstService shares last traded at $128.03, with a volume of 89,508 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of -17.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$134.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$128.78.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$767.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 3.6025341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.55%.

In related news, Director Michael Natale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.50, for a total value of C$69,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$623,250.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.