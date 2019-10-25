FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.90. FirstCash also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.85-4.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded FirstCash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded FirstCash from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.26. 1,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,034. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.73.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $254,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,747,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

