First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Given New $14.00 Price Target at CIBC

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSZ traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $49.86. 78 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,598. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $51.52.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0909 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 450.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $850,000.

