First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 647,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,571,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 359,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000.

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.92. 4,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,052. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $58.08.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

