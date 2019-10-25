First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo in the 2nd quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,332. First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

