First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given a $75.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $55.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. First Solar had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $500,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,768.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $187,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,284 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

