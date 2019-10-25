First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 226 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 609.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard P. Magnuson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,745.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,841.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,260. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $179.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

