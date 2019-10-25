First National Corp MA ADV Invests $225,000 in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 9,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $711,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 9,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $745,692.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,429.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,508 shares of company stock worth $2,115,023 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KEX opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Kirby had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

