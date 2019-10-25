First National Corp MA ADV Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 231,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.76.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.744 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

