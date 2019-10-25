First National Corp MA ADV Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 169.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.29. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

