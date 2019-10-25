First National Corp MA ADV Buys 1,478 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.09% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 87,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $30.68 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.