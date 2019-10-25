First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 11.36%.
NASDAQ:FRME traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 141,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,091. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.
