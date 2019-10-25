First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 141,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,091. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Get First Merchants alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In related news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 7,300 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $277,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephan Fluhler sold 3,873 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $150,969.54. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 134 shares of company stock worth $4,981. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.