First Merchants Corp Purchases 53,657 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 652.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.4855 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

