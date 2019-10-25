First Merchants Corp Has $6.53 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Merchants Corp reduced its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers National Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $202.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $874,833.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total transaction of $493,214.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

