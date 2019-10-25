First Merchants Corp Has $5.72 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.72 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5807 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

