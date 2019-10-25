First Merchants Corp Has $4.15 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 32,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 255.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $2,868,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $136.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.83. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

