First Merchants Corp Grows Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in United Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 51,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,254,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UTX opened at $143.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

