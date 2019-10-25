First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. 2,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,503. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.48.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $47,870.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,650.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

