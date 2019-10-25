First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get First Foundation alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $15.59. 78,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,328. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $702.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Foundation by 565.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.