First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million.

Shares of FFNW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,751. The company has a market capitalization of $146.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

FFNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

