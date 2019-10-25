First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,555 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.13% of First Financial worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial by 72.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Financial by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in First Financial by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of THFF opened at $43.18 on Friday. First Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $48.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $536.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Corp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on THFF. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a report on Saturday, June 29th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.