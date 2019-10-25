First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.78

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.78 and traded as high as $21.99. First Capital Realty shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 78,165 shares changing hands.

FCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.93.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.75.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$186.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Capital Realty Inc will post 1.8666031 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. First Capital Realty’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

First Capital Realty Company Profile (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.